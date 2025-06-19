Gopalganj (Bihar) [India], June 19 (ANI): Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor sharply criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar amid a spate of shooting incidents across the state, including one near Yadav's residence in Patna.

Commenting on the prevailing atmosphere of unrest, Kishor said, "Be it the law and order situation in Bihar or other administrative issues, all of these are deteriorating day by day. This is happening because we need to understand its roots. When the CM of the state, Nitish Kumar, is physically and mentally unfit and is unable to understand what is happening around him, we will definitely see such things happening."

Earlier on Thursday, Tejashwi Yadav had lashed out at the Nitish Kumar-led state government over the law and order situation in the state after an incident of firing was reported near his residence in Patna.

The Jan Suraaj further alleged that violent incidents and criminal activities have become routine in Bihar, claiming that Nitish Kumar has lost control of the administrative machinery. "Some of the other law and order-related incidents are taking place every day. He can't understand anything," Kishor said.

Kishor, however, dismissed RJD's credibility to address such issues, targeting Yadav's "National Damad Aayog" jibe at the NDA, which mocked alleged favouritism toward leaders' relatives.

He said, "Tejashwi Yadav and people of RJD should not speak on at least law and order, dynasty and corruption, they should have some shame and not speak on these...Tejashwi Yadav comes from a family where 6-7 members are in politics...It is hilarious if those who are pioneers of dynasty in Bihar, those who gave birth to corruption, those who ran a system of crime in the state, speak on these..."

Kishor claimed a survey showed 1250 families in Bihar have held MP or MLA positions, implying RJD's criticism is hypocritical.

He said, "I got a survey done, which showed that members of only 1,250 families in Bihar have been MPs and MLAs in the last 25-30 years."

Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

While the NDA, consisting of the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will once again be looking to continue their stint in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, consisting of the RJD, Congress, and left parties, will be looking to unseat Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc has a strength of 111 members with RJD leading with 77 MLAs, Congress-19, CPI(ML)-11, CPI(M)-2 and CPI-2. (ANI)

