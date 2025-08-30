Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 30 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to review the damage to National Highways (NH) and other major roads following cloudbursts and flash floods across the Union Territory.

The meeting focused on the condition of the Jammu-Srinagar NH-44 and other stretches affected by incessant rains.

Also Read | India to Become 3rd-Largest Economy With a GDP of USD 7.3 Trillion by 2030, Says Centre.

CM Abdullah directed officials to ensure the swift restoration and smooth traffic movement, as well as the uninterrupted supply of essentials, particularly to the valley and remote areas.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for close coordination among departments to provide timely updates and respond promptly to public needs.

Also Read | Delhi: Father of 13-Year-Old Girl Files Affidavit Before Court Alleging Rape, Murder by Stepfather; Disputes Police Suicide Claim.

The Jammu and Kashmir region is currently experiencing adverse weather conditions, characterised by heavy rainfall, triggered landslides, flash floods and road blockades, forcing the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) and cutting off several districts on Saturday.

Authorities said that seven members of a family were killed in a cloudburst in the Mahore tehsil of the Reasi district. Sub Inspector (SO Traffic) Maqbool Hussain said the Jammu-Srinagar highway remains closed due to multiple damages caused by landslides and falling rocks.

"The advisory has been issued because the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is currently closed. All vehicles coming from the Mughal Road are subject to a cut-off time as per the advisory. We haven't allowed any vehicles to pass after 2:30 pm," Hussain told ANI.

He further added, "Passenger vehicles have been instructed to go to the bus stand for accommodation and food. Trucks and small vehicles are being stopped here. As soon as the weather improves or the road advisory is lifted, action will be taken. Until then, we urge people to follow the advisory. Do not act according to your own wishes, as the weather is still poor at the moment. Mughal Road can also be closed at any time."

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Jitendra Singh spoke to Ramban District Collector Mohammad Alyas Khan after a cloudburst and landslides in the Rajgarh area claimed four lives, with one person still missing.

He added that rescue operations are underway, and all possible assistance is being provided.

In a post on X, Singh wrote, "Just now spoke to DC Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan. A cloudburst in the Rajgarh area resulted in the unfortunate casualty of four persons. The fifth one is missing ,and the search is going on. Meanwhile, there is no injured. Rescue operation is on. Every possible assistance being provided. I am in constant touch." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)