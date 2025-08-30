New Delhi, August 30: The father of a deceased 13-year-old girl has filed an additional affidavit before a Delhi court, reiterating the allegations that his daughter was raped and murdered by her stepfather. Delhi police, in an earlier action taken report (ATR), had ruled out foul play and stated that the minor had died by suicide. The biological father has contested the submissions of the Delhi police, calling the ATR "utterly deficient" and "riddled with glaring omissions."

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Ayushi Saxena has listed the matter for further hearing. The additional affidavit filed on August 28, through Advocate Amita Sachdeva on behalf of the biological father of the deceased girl, denouncing the action taken report (ATR) as utterly deficient and riddled with glaring omissions, and blatantly failing to confront the grave allegations of cognizable offences, including murder, sexual assault, and tampering with evidence. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Alleges Gang Rape by Friend and 2 Others, Says She Was Forced To Transfer Money and Robbed of Fridge, Washing Machine; 3 Arrested.

The additional affidavit has also stated the ATR's conclusion of suicide is premature and unsupported by forensic evidence, necessitating immediate FIR registration and a comprehensive investigation under Section 194 BNSS, 2023, to uncover the truth and deliver justice. It is further stated that the circumstances and facts of the present case imperatively warrant the registration of an FIR and a thorough, uninhibited investigation.

It is emphasised in the affidavit that the bare facts themselves are sufficient to indicate foul play, warranting a thorough investigation in order to secure justice for the departed soul at such a tender age. The case concerns a 13-year-old girl who was mentally and emotionally stable, performing well academically, with no signs of any psychological disorder, and with no history of depression, the affidavit said.

Delhi police on August 7 filed an action taken report (ATR) in Karkardooma Court in a complaint of alleged rape and murder. Police in their report denied the allegations of rape and murder as levelled by the minor's father. The biological father of a minor girl has approached the court seeking registration of an FIR for rape, murder, sexual harassment, and other offences allegedly committed against his minor daughter years after conversion to Islam. On August 4, the court had asked for a status report from the SHO of Jagat Puri Police Station. Pune Techie Rape Case: Woman’s Anger Over Forced Sex by Friend Led to False Accusation, Police Reveal.

Advocate Amita Sachdeva, counsel for the complainant, had told ANI that the police have denied the allegations. Police have said that the minor committed suicide, and a statement of witnesses was recorded. The complainant has stated that his wife had deserted him 8 years ago, alongwith her two minor children, including the minor son and minor daughter, deceased daughter. It is stated that she started living with a Muslim man and converted to Islam alongwith her two minor children.

The complainant has alleged that his minor daughter had been subjected to sexual harrasment, physical assault, rape and murder by the man with whom her mother has been living. On the last date, it was submitted by counsel that the complainant came to know from one of his relatives about the alleged murder of his daughter. He visited the mortuary where the body was kept. He noticed the injuries on the body of his daughter, the plea alleged.

It is further alleged that when he approached the accused, requesting him to hand over the body of his daughter so that he may perform the last rites as per Hindu rites. He was threatened with dire consequences and murder. Thereafter, the body was buried by the accused and his relatives, the complainant alleged. It is stated that he approached the SHO on July 31. He also sent an email to SHO and DCP, but no action was taken. He, now, has prayed the court to direct the SHO to register an FIR and to find out where the body of his daughter has been buried.

