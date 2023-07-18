Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 18 (ANI): Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan paid his last tribute to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy during his last rituals at Kerala Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday evening.

Chandy's mortal remains were brought to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru in a special flight on Tuesday afternoon and would be kept at various places including Durbar Hall of the state secretariat, St George Orthodox Syrian Cathedral, the KPCC headquarters and his residence in the state capital for the public to pay their last respects.

The Kerala government also has declared a public holiday today as a mark of respect to the former Chief Minister.

Earlier recalling Chandy’s journey as a politician CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Oommen Chandy entered politics through student movement and continued to possess the same strength and energy that he had when he was a student leader and carried out his functions in the same manner till the end of his life.”

“He got an opportunity to work in the assembly and as a minister of different portfolios and also as Chief Minister twice. He always followed humanitarian sand in his work. I always kept a good friendship between us, though we were on two different political fronts from the beginning,” CM said.

“He was always friendly with everyone and worked as the backbone of the Congress party and continued to be its undisputed leader. As we all know, Oommen Chandy's loss is an unsurmountable loss to everyone and an irreplaceable loss for Congress, especially in today's circumstances. I also joined in grief with the aggrieved family of Oommen Chandy.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of Oommen Chandy and said he was a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service.

"In the passing away of Shri Oommen Chandy Ji, we have lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked towards the progress of Kerala. I recall my various interactions with him, particularly when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states, and later when I moved to Delhi," PM Modi said in a tweet. (ANI)

