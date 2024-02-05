New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister and TPCC President A Revanth Reddy on Monday appealed to Congress Parliamentary Party ( CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi to contest from Telangana in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Chief Minister informed Sonia Gandhi that the PCC had already adopted a resolution urging Sonia Gandhi to contest from Telangana.

CM Revanth said that Telangana people treated Sonia Gandhi like their 'Mother' for granting statehood and it is the appeal from all people to contest from the state in the general election. In response, Sonia Gandhi said that she will take a decision at the right time.

CM Revanth paid a courtesy call to Sonia Gandhi at her official residence in New Delhi today evening.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, State Revenue, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy accompanied the CM Revanth during his visit.

The CM informed Sonia Gandhi about the progress of the implementation of the promises made by the ruling Congress in the state.

The Chief Minister explained that two of the six guarantees- free bus travel for women and the enhancement of the Arogyasri limits to Rs 15 lakh from Rs 5 lakh are already implemented. 14 crore women have already travelled on the state owned RTC buses for free.

He further highlighted the state government's readiness to implement two more guarantees - free electricity supply for up to 200 units and a gas cylinder for Rs.500. The CM also informed Sonia Gandhi that the government decided to conduct BC caste census and preparations are being made fast in this regard.

Further, the Chief Minister told Sonia Gandhi that the TPCC is striving to win the maximum number of MP seats in Telangana in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the party has already completed all preparations.

The party is receiving applications from the aspirants from each Lok Sabha constituency. The party leadership will scrutinize the applications and select the winning candidates in the elections, the CM said. (ANI)

