Bhopal, Jun 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said yoga is a transformative discipline that brings mental peace, which in turn leads to contentment and non-violence.

Yadav, who participated in a programme organised to mark the 11th International Yoga Day, described the ancient practice as India's gift to the world and a symbol of global harmony.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav said yoga is a transformative discipline that brings mental peace, which in turn leads to contentment and non-violence — essential principles for realising the Indian worldview of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family).

"The path of non-violence ultimately guides us towards our core civilisational belief that the entire Earth is our family," Yadav stated.

He said the day marked not only India's rich philosophical and spiritual heritage but also a turning point in the solar cycle.

"On this auspicious day, the Sun begins its southward journey (Dakshinayan). It is the longest day of the year, after which the nights will get longer," he said.

The chief minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for embodying the spirit of "live and let live" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Under his leadership, India managed to safeguard its citizens and extended support to more than 100 countries by supplying medicines and other essential resources," he said.

Yadav also paid tribute to sage Patanjali for codifying yoga into the eightfold path known as Ashtanga Yoga, offering a complete framework for spiritual growth.

