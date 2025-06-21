Dehradun, June 20: President Droupadi Murmu was left overwhelmed with emotion on Friday, as students from the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD) sang a special song to wish her on her 67th birthday. President Murmu, currently on a three-day tour to Uttarakhand, visited the Institute, where the differently abled students sang a birthday tribute for her.

The heart-warming gesture by students left President Murmu moved, so much, that her eyes welled up with tears and she struggled to hold it back. The pictures of the teary-eyed President also surfaced on social media, prompting many netizens to comment on the moving video. "I could not hold back my tears. They sang from their heart and did it so beautifully," the President later told the gathering, expressing her gratitude for the touching tribute. Droupadi Murmu Birthday: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Greets President, Says ‘May She Be Blessed With a Long Life’.

President Murmu, on a visit to Uttarakhand from June 19-21, will inaugurate the Presidential Niketan and also participate in various cultural and educational programmes. She will also inaugurate various projects on its sprawling campus. The President will also release a book on the biodiversity of Presidential Niketan and participate in a state government programme on the International Day of Yoga on Saturday.

President Murmu Overwhelmed With Emotion As Visually Impaired Children Sing on Her Birthday

#WATCH | Dehradun | President Droupadi Murmu gets emotional as the students of the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities extend birthday wishes to her with a song. pic.twitter.com/I8bfcJfYlq — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2025

Touching Moment Moves President To Tears Visually impaired students from NIEPVD, Dehradun, sang a soul-stirring birthday song for President Murmu, bringing her to tears. pic.twitter.com/TB86v1OKIQ — RT_India (@RT_India_news) June 20, 2025

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and a host of leaders across the political spectrum greeted the President on her 67th birthday. “Warmest birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. Her life and leadership continue to inspire crores of people across the country. Her unwavering commitment to public service, social justice and inclusive development is a beacon of hope and strength for everyone. She has always worked to empower the poor and downtrodden. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people,” PM Modi said, greeting President Murmu on her 67th birthday. 'Her Life, Leadership Inspire Crores': PM Narendra Modi Extends Birthday Wishes to President Droupadi Murmu.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also extended birthday greetings to the President and wrote on X, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Honourable President Droupadi Murmu ji on her birthday. I wish you a healthy and long life.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2025 09:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).