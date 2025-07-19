Bhopal, Jul 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the Indian community in Barcelona made him feel as if he was in his hometown Ujjain, a government release said on Saturday.

Yadav, who visited the famous Park Guell in the Spanish capital, said such attractions can also be created in MP, according to the release.

“Wherever Indians go, they stick to their traditions and festivals with dignity. This is not merely a dialogue but a heartfelt connection,” he said during an interaction with the Indian diaspora and the ‘Friends of India' group.

Yadav, who is on an official visit to Dubai and Spain from July 13 to 19, met top business leaders and highlighted Madhya Pradesh's friendly investment policy, officials said.

“Indians living abroad are also custodians of Indian culture,” he said during the interaction on Friday.

The CM said that Madhya Pradesh is no longer just a land of potential but a robust platform with a supportive ecosystem for investment. The government has ushered in several reforms concerning policy, process and incentives to offer investors real benefits and confidence, he said.

“Today, development and investment are progressing hand in hand in the MP,” he added.

Yadav announced that his government will offer 25 acres of land for just Re 1 to institutions or investors setting up medical colleges in MP, to enable quality healthcare access in rural and underserved regions.

He said hotel projects worth Rs 100 crore are eligible for financial assistance of up to Rs 30 crore. This initiative aims to develop world-class tourism infrastructure in the state, he said.

The CM said his government is actively working to expand the IT sector to smaller cities, and each sector has dedicated policies and support structures, according to the release.

Yadav visited Park Guell, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a masterpiece by famed architect Antoni Gaudi. He admired the park's harmony between nature and architecture, noting iconic elements like the dragon staircase, the hypostyle hall with 86 columns and the serpentine bench decorated with vibrant mosaics, the release said.

He described the park as a model of urban beautification, green development and culturally rich public spaces, adding that theme-based artistic parks blending traditional art can similarly be developed in MP, the release added.

