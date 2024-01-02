Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to late BJP leader Hridaynath Singh in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condoled the demise of senior BJP leader Hridaynath Singh.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of senior BJP leader Hridaynath Singh ji. I had long contact with him. Especially when I was the party president in Uttar Pradesh, I closely experienced his working efficiency and capability as the Regional Organization Minister," the Defence Minister posted on X on Tuesday.

"His entire life was dedicated to public interest and national interests. In this hour of mourning, I express my deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti!" he added. (ANI)

