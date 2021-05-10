Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 10 (ANI): Several Chief Ministers of northeastern states attended the swearing-in ceremony of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his cabinet in Guwahati on Monday.

Those present included Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Deb, Meghalaya's Conrad Sangma, Manipur's M N Biren Singh, and Nagaland's Neiphiu Rio.

Apart from that, the former state Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda were also present.

Sarma was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam today. He was administered the oath in presence of state Governor Jagdish Mukhi, and other leaders.

