Devlali (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday attended the Biennial Conference of Regiment of Artillery, conducted at School of Artillery, Devlali.

DG Artillery, Colonel Commandants, Formation Commanders and Commanding Officers of Artillery participated in the event, with deliberations focused on Force Restructuring, Modernisation and Technology Infusion.

The COAS also visited the Drone Experience Centre and reviewed cutting-edge facilities enabling technology-driven warfare training.

He was briefed on the simulator labs, incubation centre and the drone manoeuvre arena, where trainees practice mission planning, surveillance and targeting. The COAS, while addressing Station Officers, lauded their focus on modernising warfare practices and enhancing training standards. He encouraged them to continue striving for excellence in every domain.

The Regiment of Artillery is proud of a glorious past replete with rich traditions and gallant achievements. It has acquitted itself as the battle winning factor in every occasion whenever the integrity of our nation has been threatened. The Gunners have also won accolades for their outstanding contribution in the ongoing counter terrorism operations.

The Regiment has a glorious history of serving the nation in war and peace as well as in missions abroad and is known for its professional excellence, selfless dedication and utmost devotion to duty. It has rendered yeoman service to the nation during all the major conflicts with adversaries and during disasters and natural calamities.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force are going to place orders for 16 indigenous drone detection and interdiction systems, which would be capable of hitting unmanned aerial systems at 2 kms with laser and disable them.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation's Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (Mark 2), has the capability of hitting enemy drones with laser beams at 2 kms. The 10 Kilowatt laser beam would double the distance at which they can engage drones with laser, as the first system was capable of targeting at around 1 kms only.

The DRDO is developing long-range laser-based drone detection and interception systems, as the Pakistanis used a large number of drones in the Operation Sindoor against Indian targets, which were foiled in a big way. The DRDO has also successfully test-fired the direct energy weapon system, which can target systems at 5 kms and is carrying out its trials with the involvement of the Indian defence forces.

The 5 km strike capability will be achieved by a 30-kilowatt laser-based direct energy weapon. India, for the first time this April, showcased its capability to shoot down fixed-wing aircraft, missiles, and swarm drones using a 30-kilowatt laser-based weapon system. (ANI)

