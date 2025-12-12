Mumbai, December 12: In a move that could dramatically reshape global diplomacy, reports suggest that US President Donald Trump is exploring the creation of a new international grouping - an elite "Core Five" or "C5" - bringing together some of the world’s most influential and often competing powers. According to a report by Defense One, the proposed bloc would include the United States, Russia, China, India and Japan.

If formed, the C5 would represent a sharp shift from the traditional Western-led platforms such as the G7. The idea reportedly stems from growing criticism that existing forums no longer reflect the realities of the 21st century, where power is widely dispersed and new centres of influence have emerged. The G7, dominated by European and North American economies, has often been viewed as an outdated body in an era increasingly shaped by Asia.

For India, inclusion in such a grouping would mark a significant diplomatic milestone. Being placed on equal footing with the United States, China and Russia would reinforce its position as a global heavyweight - not just a regional power. Analysts say it would also acknowledge India’s growing economic strength, its central role in Indo-Pacific strategy and its demographic scale. ‘US Engagement With Pakistan’s Military Leadership Is a Challenge’: Dhruva Jaishankar Flags Key Challenge in India-US Ties.

However, the proposal faces enormous hurdles. The five countries involved share a long history of geopolitical tensions: the United States and China are locked in strategic rivalry; Russia’s relations with the West remain strained; India and China continue to grapple with border disputes; and Japan’s ties with both China and Russia are marked by longstanding frictions.

Bringing these competing interests to a single negotiation table would be a daunting diplomatic challenge. Experts caution that aligning such diverse national priorities - on security, trade, technology and global governance - may prove nearly impossible. India Not Having Permanent Seat on the UN Security Council Is Absurd, Says Elon Musk on X (See Post).

Still, if the C5 proposal gains traction, it could signal a bold attempt to redefine global power structures and create a new platform for tackling major international issues. Whether it becomes a meaningful institution or remains speculative talk, the idea has already ignited debate among diplomats and strategic analysts.

For now, the world is watching closely. Any move that brings these five nations under one umbrella would not just add another acronym to the global landscape - it could reshape the existing world order.

