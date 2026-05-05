India News | COAS General Upendra Dwivedi Attends North Tech Symposium, Highlights India's Self-reliant Defence Innovations

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday praised the collaboration between the Indian Army and the indigenous defence industry, emphasising the importance of fostering self-reliance in defence innovation at the North Tech Symposium in Prayagraj, themed 'Raksha Triveni Sangam'.

The event showcased the significant strides towards enhancing operational capabilities and advancing India's Atmanirbharta in defence.

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On X, the ADGPI wrote, "#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS visited the North Tech Symposium at Prayagraj, themed 'Raksha Triveni Sangam - Where Technology, Industry & Soldiering Converge'. The #COAS was briefed on a wide spectrum of indigenous defence innovations by participating industry partners. He commended the collaborative efforts between the Indian Army and the indigenous defence industry in fostering #Atmanirbharta. The symposium underscores synergy between the Armed Forces, industry and academia, aimed at enhancing operational capability, streamlining procurement and advancing India's self-reliant defence ecosystem."

Earlier, COAS General Upendra Dwivedi visited his alma mater, Sainik School Rewa, to honour the institution that shaped his military career.

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During the visit, the COAS laid a wreath at the school memorial and reviewed a Guard of Honour, urging the next generation of leaders to serve the nation with integrity and dedication.

Talking to X, the ADGPI wrote, "In a moment of pride and deep nostalgia, Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited his alma mater- Sainik School Rewa, where his journey of discipline, courage and leadership first began. The COAS laid a wreath at the school memorial, reviewed a Guard of Honour by the cadets and commended the faculty and cadets for upholding the finest traditions of the institution. Walking once again through the corridors that shaped his character, the COAS shared his memories and inspired young cadets to lead with integrity, serve with dedication and uphold an unwavering commitment to the nation. The visit stood as a tribute to mentorship, gratitude, and the enduring legacy of Sainik Schools as the cradle of India's future leaders." (ANI)

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