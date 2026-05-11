Tech Layoffs 2026: Over 1 Lakh Employees Fired by Meta, Amazon, Microsoft and Other Giants in First 5 Months of the Year

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The global technology sector has witnessed a turbulent start to the year, with 102,695 employees losing their jobs across 130 companies in the first five months of 2026. April 2026 emerged as the most challenging month for the industry in two years, accounting for more than 45,000 redundancies as major corporations restructure operations to prioritise artificial intelligence and address over-hiring from the Covid-19 period.

Leading tech giants including Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and Oracle have implemented substantial workforce reductions, signalling a profound shift in corporate strategy. While companies are reducing headcount, they are simultaneously committing record-breaking capital to AI development, with Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft projected to spend nearly USD 700 billion combined in 2026 to meet the soaring demand for automated services. Tech Layoffs 2026: Over 101,550 Employees Hit by Job Cuts in 120 Companies So Far This Year; Cloudflare Joins List With 1,100 Reductions.

AI Technology Impact on Employment

Meta recently announced one of its most significant workforce adjustments, informing 8,000 employees—approximately 10% of its global staff—that their roles would be eliminated by May 20. The social media giant has pledged USD 135 billion in capital expenditure for its latest AI initiatives, while leaving an additional 6,000 open positions unfilled. Similarly, Snap Inc. is reducing its full-time workforce by 1,000 roles, with CEO Evan Spiegel noting that AI now generates over 65% of the company's code.

Microsoft has introduced a unique voluntary exit route for long-serving staff in the United States (US), marking the first retirement buyout programme in its 50-year history. This initiative targets approximately 8,750 employees whose combined age and years of service total at least 70. This structured transition allows the firm to reorganise its workforce without the immediate need for compulsory redundancies.

Corporate Restructuring and AI Debt

Amazon has carried out one of the largest phased reductions, eliminating nearly 30,000 corporate roles within six months to reduce internal bureaucracy. Meanwhile, Oracle has faced scrutiny for its global layoff process, which affected workers in the US, India, and Canada. Analysts suggest Oracle's workforce reductions are a financial necessity driven by heavy spending on AI infrastructure and growing debt, as the company waits for these high-cost investments to deliver expected returns. Verizon Layoffs: Telecom Giant Cuts Hundreds of Jobs in Latest Round of Redundancies; Check Details.

Employee Confidence Index Decline

The rapid transformation of workplace structures has led to a sharp decline in employee morale across the sector. The Glassdoor Employee Confidence Index for tech workers fell 6.8 percentage points year-on-year to 47.2% in March. Experts suggest that as natural attrition slows due to market uncertainty, companies are becoming more aggressive with performance evaluations and forced departures to manage headcount effectively.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Layoffs.Fyi website ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).