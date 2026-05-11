Samsung Certified Re-Newed Programme Launched in India for Refurbished Galaxy Flagships With Genuine Parts and One-Year Warranty

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Samsung India has officially launched its ‘Certified Re-Newed’ programme, a company-backed initiative designed to provide consumers with access to refurbished Galaxy smartphones at lower price points. The programme, which went live on 6 May 2026, includes a range of flagship and mid-range devices that have undergone a rigorous in-house restoration process. By offering these devices through official channels, Samsung aims to strengthen consumer trust in the refurbished market while promoting more sustainable product lifecycles within the domestic technology sector.

Samsung Certified Re-Newed Quality Standards

Every smartphone sold under the Certified Re-Newed banner undergoes a comprehensive inspection and functional testing process conducted by Samsung technicians. The company has confirmed that all repairs are performed using genuine Samsung parts to ensure the hardware meets original performance standards. To provide further peace of mind, each device is backed by a one-year manufacturer warranty, identical to the coverage provided with a brand-new Galaxy handset. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in India Reduced; Check Discounts and Offers.

Beyond physical restoration, the programme includes a strict software validation phase. All devices are factory reset to ensure total data removal from previous owners and are updated with the latest version of One UI. Each phone is then repackaged in a new box, complete with the necessary accessories, ensuring a premium unboxing experience for the customer.

Sustainable Technology and Market Accessibility

The introduction of this programme reflects a strategic move by Samsung to tap into the growing demand for affordable premium technology in India. Sumit Walia, Vice President and Head of D2C Business at Samsung India, stated that the initiative offers a trusted pathway to flagship experiences without the premium price tag. By extending the life of its products, the company also aims to reduce electronic waste and support its broader environmental goals. iQOO 15T Renders and Specifications Leaked; Check Details Here.

Available exclusively through the Samsung.com website and the Samsung Shop app, the programme initially features popular flagship models, with plans to expand the inventory based on consumer demand. The pricing for these units is significantly lower than their original retail value, making high-end mobile features like advanced camera systems and high-resolution displays accessible to a wider demographic.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Samsung.com). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).