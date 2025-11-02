Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], November 2 (ANI): A group of girls from a government college staged a protest on the main road in Telangana's Shadnagar. The protestors alleged that the college principal was misbehaving with them.

The protestors were flagging various issues in their college. However, the police intervened and detained the students.

While a lady police officer in civil dress was detaining the students, they allegedly caught her hair, and the entire incident was captured on video by locals.

The police are set to register a case against the students.

According to a police official, "A group of government college students staged a protest on the main road in Shadnagar, alleging that the college principal was misbehaving with students. They protested against the principal."

"While the police were preventing and arresting the college girls, they attacked a lady police officer who was in civil dress while restraining them. We will register a case against them," the official said. (ANI)

