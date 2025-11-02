Patna, November 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited and offered prayers at the historic Takhat Shri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, in Bihar's Patna. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was also present with PM Modi at the holy place. PM Modi also greeted devotees at the Sikh shrine after offering prayers. Patna Sahib will undergo polling in the first phase on November 6. The polling for the second phase will take place on November 11, with results to be announced on November 14. The BJP has fielded Ratnesh Kumar on the Patna Sahib seat, against Congress' Shashant Shekhar and Jan Suraaj's Vinita Mishra. ISRO CMS-03 Mission: PM Narendra Modi Hails ISRO for Launch of India’s Heaviest Communications Satellite, Says ‘Our Space Sector Continues to Make Us Proud’.

Earlier today, PM Modi held a roadshow in Patna after multiple rallies at Arah and Nawada. Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was not seen at the roadshow, where PM Modi was accompanied by BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal, and Union Minister and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan. PM Modi also paid floral tributes to the statue of noted Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar in Patna. The Prime Minister addressed an election rally in Nawada and hailed the NDA's poll promise to provide Rs 3,000 in addition to the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to farmers in Bihar, saying 'jinhe koi nahi poochhta, Modi unhe poojta hai' (Modi worships those whom no one else cares about). Rahul Gandhi Swims, Clicks Selfies With Locals in Begusarai Pond During Bihar Campaign Trail (Watch Video).

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Patna Sahib

VIDEO | Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi (@narendramodi) offers prayers at the Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, in Bihar following his roadshow. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/SoNBpTlA9D — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 2, 2025

Prime Minister Modi took a jibe at the Opposition, claiming that the previous governments did not prioritise small farmers. He said, "The governments after independence did not prioritise small farmers. But this is Modi, 'jinhe koi nahi poochhta, Modi unhe poojta hai' (Modi worships those whom no one else cares about). In the last 11 years, our government has brought small farmers to the centre of the agriculture policy." "Farmers and people indulged in animal husbandry will receive double the gift as per the NDA's manifesto. They will receive Rs 6,000 under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, and the Bihar NDA has announced Rs 3,000 over that," PM Modi added.

