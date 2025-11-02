Bengaluru, November 2: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday urged the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) and other companies in the State to grant leave to employees from Bihar so they can return home and cast their votes in the Assembly elections. Congress leader Shivakumar also appealed to the people from Bihar, working in Karnataka, to vote for Mahagathbandhan, saying the goal is to make Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister of Bihar and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha as the Prime Minister.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "I appeal to the people of Bihar to vote for Mahagathbandhan. Our goal is to see Tejashwi Yadav become the Chief Minister and Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister. I urge CREDAI and all organisations to grant leave to employees from Bihar so they can go home and cast their vote." Tejashwi Yadav is the CM candidate for RJD and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. Yadav is contesting the polls on the Raghopur seat and has held the constituency since 2015. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Historic Takhat Shri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, Greets Devotees (Watch Video).

He faces a tough challenge from BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav, who previously lost to Tejashwi in the 2020 Assembly elections. The incumbent MLA and leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, has been a dominant force in Raghopur. He won the seat in 2015 and 2020, defeating Satish Kumar Yadav on both occasions. Bihar elections is a major contest between the ruling NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Rahul Gandhi Goes Fishing in Begusarai Pond; Takes ‘Yoga Asana’ Dig at PM Narendra Modi During Rally (See Pics and Video).

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML), led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state. The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on November 14.

