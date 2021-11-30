New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday constituted the party's Pradesh election committee of the Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee for the upcoming municipal corporation elections.

The six-member election committee is headed by Subhash Chawla, president of the Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee.

Also Read | FIFA Arab Cup 2021: Teams, Format, Schedule and Everything You Need To Know About the Competition.

Besides the six members, the Youth Congress president, Mahila Congress president, NSUI chief and Seva Dal head of the party's Chandigarh unit will also be members of the election committee.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) elections will be held on December 24 and the counting of votes will be held on December 27.

Also Read | Indian Bank Reports Fraud of Over Rs 33 Crore to RBI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)