New Delhi, November 30: State-owned Indian Bank has reported a fraud of more than Rs 33 crore to the Reserve Bank, involving two of its accounts that turned into NPAs.

Two non-performing loan accounts, Raj Events and Entertainment and Capricorn Food Products India, have been declared as fraud and reported to the RBI as per regulatory requirement, the bank said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

Both the companies caused fraud in the nature of 'diversion of funds'. In the case of Capricorn Food Products, the amount involved is of Rs 22.36 crore, while in the case of Raj Events and Entertainment, the fraud amount involved is of Rs 10.97 crore.

Provision held against Capricorn Food as of September 30, 2021 stood at Rs 8.54 crore and of Rs 1.65 crore in the case of Raj Events and Entertainment, the bank said. Indian Bank shares closed at Rs 142.75 apiece on BSE, down 0.94 per cent from the previous close.

