With just few months left for the World Cup, football in the Middle East is getting a boost with the FIFA Arab Cup 2021. It is not a new competition, having been established way back in 1953. The tournament is finally returning after nine long years, with the last edition being held in 2012 where Saudi Arabia had hosted it and Morocco turned out as the champions.
After a nine-year hiatus, the competition is back with its tenth edition. The most successful side in the competition is Iraq, having won the competition four times. Saudi Arabia are the next best, having won it twice. This competition would be a very good prelude or a rehearsal to the World Cup where star players from different countries would light up the Middle East with some exhilarating football. Qatar would host the competition. This is also the first time that the tournament is organised by FIFA.
Which teams are taking part in the competition?
A total of 16 national teams would be seen in action in the competition. They are divided into four groups.
Group A: Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Iraq,
Group B: United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, Syria and Mauritania
Group C: Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Palestine
Group D: Algeria, Egypt, Lebanon and Sudan
Format of the competition:
The 16 teams have been split into four groups each as said above. The top two sides from each group would make it to the quarterfinals. The final of the tournament would be played on December 18.
Live Streaming and Telecast in India:
BeIn Sports have acquired the official broadcasting rights for the competition. However, details regarding the live telecast and streaming of this event in India are not available at the moment. Watch this space for later updates on this.
Take a look at the fixtures:
Group A
|Date
|Matches
|30/11/2021
|Iraq vs Oman
|30/11/2021
|Qatar vs Bahrain
|3/12/2021
|Bahrain vs Iraq
|3/12/2021
|Oman vs Qatar
|6/12/2021
|Oman vs Bahrain
|6/12/2021
|Qatar vs Iraq
Group B
|Date
|Matches
|30/11/2021
|Tunisia vs Mauritinia
|30/11/2021
|UAE vs Syria
|3/12/2021
|Mauritania vs UAE
|3/12/2021
|Syria vs Tunisia
|6/12/2021
|Syria vs Mauritania
|6/12/2021
|Tunisia vs UAE
Group C
|Date
|Matches
|1/12/2021
|Morocco vs Palestine
|1/12/2021
|Saudi Arabia vs Jordan
|4/12/2021
|Jordan vs Morocco
|4/12/2021
|Palestine vs Saudi Arabia
|7/12/2021
|Morocco vs Saudi Arabia
|7/12/2021
|Jordan vs Palestine
Group D
|Date
|Matches
|1/12/2021
|Algeria vs Sudan
|1/12/2021
|Egypt vs Lebanon
|4/12/2021
|Lebanon vs Algeria
|4/12/2021
|Sudan vs Egypt
|7/12/2021
|Algeria vs Egypt
|7/12/2021
|Lebanon vs Sudan
Some exciting international football action would be enjoyed by fans as Qatar gets ready to host the World Cup in some months. The success of this competition would have a big say in how they end up hosting the showpiece event.
