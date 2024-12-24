Ranchi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Jharkhand Congress on Tuesday took out a march in all district headquarters to protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks on B R Ambedkar.

The rally, 'Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman March', was taken out from Congress headquarters here and concluded at the district collectorate.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Rescue Operations Continue To Save 3.5 Year Old Girl Who Fell Into 150 Feet-Deep Borewell in Kotputli (Watch Videos).

Holding banners and posters, the party workers also slogans seeking Shah's resignation over his comment during a debate in the Rajya Sabha.

In Ranchi, Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh garlanded the statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar before the beginning of the march.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Indian Share Market Ends Flat Ahead of Christmas, Sensex Settles at 78,472, Nifty Ended at 23,727.

After the conclusion of the march, the state Congress leaders, seeking Shah's resignation, submitted a petition to President Droupadi Murmu through the deputy commissioner of Ranchi.

It is astonishing that the Home Minister who has the responsibility of protecting the Constitution is insulting the father of the Constitution, Kamlesh said.

"We want his apology and resignation for the remarks on Ambedkar ji. The Congress will not tolerate the insult of the architect of the country's Constitution,” Kamlesh said.

During a debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha last week, Shah had said, "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar Bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have attained heaven for seven lifetimes)."

Shah had also held a press conference in which he accused the Congress of twisting facts and distorting his comments in the Rajya Sabha.

Kamlesh alleged that the BJP was moving ahead on its "well-known agenda" of “changing the Constitution” but the Congress would never allow it to happen.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)