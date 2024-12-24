Kotputli, December 24: Rescue operations continued on Tuesday to save a three-and-a-half year old girl who fell into a 150 feet-deep borewell in the Kiratpur village of Kotputli district in Rajasthan a day ago. Additional District Magistrate (ADM) OP Saran said that the girl had been brought up 30 feet above by the help of clips by personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team.

"The girl was 150 feet below. Using clips, we have brought her around 30 feet above. We are trying to rescue her and the NDRF team is also engaged in the same. Oxygen is being continuously provided to her.. we are trying to save her by boring nearby. "Cameras have also been installed and our entire team is engaged.. efforts are being made to take out the girl as soon as possible," said Saran speaking to ANI. Rajasthan: Rescue Operations Underway To Save 3-and-Half-Year-Old Girl Who Fell Into Borewell in Kiratpur Village (Watch Videos).

Authorities including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administration have been working tirelessly to ensure her safe recovery. Earlier today, the Sub Division Magistrate Brajesh Choudhary stated that significant progress has been made in the operation and NDRF has been trying to pull the toddler out of the borewell.

"The teams of NDRF, SDRF and administration have been trying to carry out the rescue operations. We have placed a ring below the girl so we are hoping we can rescue her soon... There has been no deterioration in the girl's medical conditions..." Chaudhary said while speaking to mediapersons. SDRF Sub-Inspector Ravi Kumar highlighted the challenges posed by the surrounding soil. "The soil around her is compacted due to moisture, making it difficult to dig further. Despite these hurdles, we are trying our best and are unsure of the time required," Kumar added. Rajasthan: 3-Year-Old Girl Falls Into 700-Feet-Deep Borewell in Kotputli’s Badiyali Dhani; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

Operations Continue to Rescue 3.5 Year Old Girl

Teams from the district administration, along with medical personnel, have been on-site since the incident was reported, ensuring safety protocols are maintained. Local authorities have cordoned off the area to ensure that the rescue operations can proceed without interruptions.

