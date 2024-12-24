Hyderabad, Dec 24 (PTI) Congress MLC Chintapandu Naveen, popularly known as Theenmar Mallanna, has lodged a complaint with the Rachakonda Police against the actors, director, and producers of the movie Pushpa 2, alleging it contains scenes that insult police officials.

The complaint, filed on Monday, cites specific scenes in the movie and alleges that police officials are portrayed as corrupt.

It further states that the movie depicts a scene where the hero urinates in a swimming pool in which an IPS officer is present, which amounts to disrespecting the police force.

Mallanna has claimed that some of these scenes are degrading and could lead to a loss of trust in constitutional organizations.

The MLC urged the police to ensure that some of the scenes are removed and action is taken against the actors, director and producers of the Pushpa 2 movie.

