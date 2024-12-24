Bhubaneswar, December 24: The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for Odisha Police Recruitment 2024. A total of 933 vacancies are on offer for Sub-Inspector posts in Police (armed), Station Officers (Fire Service) and Assistant Jailors. The online registration process for Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2024 will begin soon. Candidates who are interested can apply online through the official website of Odisha Police at odishapolice.gov.in.

"A detailed advertisement along with eligibility criteria showing age, educational qualification, category wife vacancies, mode, plan and syllabus of examination etc. will be available in Odisha police website odishapolice.gov.in. very soon," the official notification stated. The Odisha Police Recruitment Board is aiming to fill a total of 933 vacancies of Sub-Inspector posts. RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Latest Government Jobs Notification Issued by Railway Recruitment Boards, 32,438 Vacancies Up for Grab; Know Eligibility, Important Dates and Other Details.

Steps to Apply for Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2024:

Visit the official website of Odisha Police at odishapolice.gov.in

On the home page, click on the "Sub Inspector of Police Recruitment 2024" link

A new page will open

Register and log in using your details

Fill out the application form

Upload relevant documents

Pay the application fee

Take a printout for future reference

It is also reported that the recruitment process will consist of three stages - Written Exam, Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test (Qualifying), Medical Examination, and Document Verification process. The expected salary for the posts mentioned above is expected to be between INR 45,000 to INR 52,000. The online process for Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2024 will begin soon. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 305 ASI Posts of Bihar BPSSC Recruitment 2024 at bpssc.bih.gov.in, Online Application Begins on December 17.

Candidates will have to complete the recruitment process by filling out the application form online and uploading the necessary documents. They will also be required to pay the application fee within the dates set by the board. The application fee for candidates belonging to UR/ SEBC/ OBC is INR 285, while others have been exempted from paying the application fee. As per details, the age limit for Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2024 is between 21 and 25 years.

