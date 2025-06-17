New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on American outreach to Pakistan while referring to Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir's visit to the US.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "So now it can no longer be denied by the drumbeaters of the PM and the BJP's troll army. The man whose incendiary, inflammatory, and provocative remarks were directly linked to the Pahalgam terror attacks is now officially in Washington DC."

"The question we had asked earlier needs to be repeated: what is America up to by hosting Asim Munir in this manner? Why are the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister silent on this outrageous American outreach to Pakistan?" he said.

The Congress leader also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump left the G7 Summit in Canada a day earlier, saying it is a "setback for self-styled Vishwaguru's huglomacy".

"President Trump has left the G7 Summit a day before the G7 outreach with eight other countries that includes India begins. A setback for self-styled Vishwaguru's Huglomacy," Ramesh said in another post.

The Congress has been taking swipes at Modi for giving hugs to foreign heads of states during his meetings with them at international or bilateral engagements, using the term "huglomacy" for it.

In a post on X, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, "Trump has returned to America from G7 meeting. Trump did not stay for outreach meeting to which Modi is invited. Trump talked about expanding the G7 to include Russia and China. Not India. Did the devotees perform yagya to make him the President? This is Modi's 'my friend'?"

Trump abruptly left the G7 summit on Monday, departing a day early as the conflict between Israel and Iran intensified and the US leader declared that Tehran should be evacuated "immediately".

World leaders have gathered in Canada with the specific goal of helping to defuse a series of global pressure points, only to be disrupted by a showdown over Iran's nuclear programme that could escalate in dangerous and uncontrollable ways. Israel launched an aerial bombardment campaign against Iran four days ago.

