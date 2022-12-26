Jaipur, Dec 26 (PTI) A convention of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee will be held here on Wednesday to discuss organisational and other issues.

The convention is taking place barely a week after the Rajasthan leg of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Party sources said some of the suggestions that came up during the yatra could also be discussed.

The convention will be held at Birla Auditorium here on December 28 on the foundation day of the Congress, a party spokesperson said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the party's Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will also take part in the convention alongside the Congress' state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra.

The spokesperson added that organisational and social issues would be discussed at the convention and resolutions passed on important subjects.

