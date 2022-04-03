Mathura, Apr 3 (PTI) Congress workers on Sunday held a demonstration here demanding the withdrawal of price hikes in petroleum products, including LPG, a senior leader of the party said.

The demonstration was led by senior Congress leader Pradeep Mathur.

"The Centre should withdraw the hike in the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG as people are already hit by price rise of other essential commodities," he said.

Mathur said prices of petro and diesel have gone up by more than Rs 7 in 12 days, while LPG cylinder prices have gone up by Rs 50.

"The Congress cannot be a silent spectator, and through demonstrations, it will put pressure on the Centre to withdraw its decision," he said.

Mathur also raised questions on the reliability of EVMs.

People voted for the BJP as they were mesmerised by the free ration scheme but are now suffering, he claimed.

