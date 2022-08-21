Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 21 (ANI): Yamal Vyas the Chief Spokesperson of BJP (Bharatiya Janta Party) Gujarat targeted Congress and said that the party remains invisible for five years and come up with posters praising their work just before elections.

In a press conference in Kamalam Gandhinagar on Sunday, the spokesperson termed the putting up of posters by Congress a move to attract attention since the elections are to be held in the state this year.

He also questioned Congress for being invisible in the state for the past 5 years and suddenly waking up to put posters to garner votes in the upcoming elections.

Yamal Vyas said, "Congress was invisible in the state for the last 5 years and just before elections have come up with these posters and the things that they will get votes with."

On BL Santosh's visit at Kamalam Gandhinagar after two important ministries were taken away from ministers Rajendra Trivedi and Purnesh Modi, Yamal Vyas said this is just a General Meeting with the BJP General Secretary and denied speaking anything about the rejig.

He mentioned that BL Santosh is here to meet the party workers in relation to the Assembly elections that will be contested in the state later.

With a few months left for the Assembly elections in Gujarat, the state government made a major rejig in the cabinet on August 20. The Revenue Department was taken away from Rajendra Trivedi while Road and Building Ministry was taken away from Purnesh Modi. Both Ministries will now be held by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Harsh Rameshkumar Sanghavi has been given the charge of Revenue Ministry as Minister of State (MoS) while Jagdish Ishwar Panchal has been given the charge of Road and Building ministry as Minister of State (MoS).

Pertinent to mention, Rajendra Trivedi who has been removed from the revenue department is considered to be the number 2 in the Gujarat government. When Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister, it was Trivedi who took oath immediately after him.

During his tenure as the Revenue Minister, Trivedi had conducted surprise inspections of many offices of the department. He remained in news due to his sudden inspections.

Assembly elections in Gujarat are slated for December this year. (ANI)

