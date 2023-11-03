Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): General secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh for Congress party, Randeep Surjewala has targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government alleging that the government covered up Patwari recruitment scam in the state.

Surjewala raised the allegations against the state government while addressing a press conference at state Congress office in Bhopal on Friday.

"The recruitment exams for Patwari in the state were held from March 15 to April 25, 2023 in which a total of around 9,78,266 candidates participated. This examination was conducted at 78 examination centres in the state and its result was declared on June 30, 2023, in which about 8,600 candidates were selected," Surjewala said.

After 10 days of the result announcement, the merit list was released and it came to light that there were many candidates who were fit in the Forest Guard Recruitment Examination, whereas they declared themselves handicapped in the Patwari Recruitment Examination and were selected in the handicapped quota, the Congress leader said.

"The scam in Patwari recruitment examination of taking Rs 15 lakh each started coming to light. After that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted on July 19, 2023 that the Patwari Recruitment Examination would be investigated by retired High Court Justice Rajendra Kumar Verma and it would be completed by August 31, 2023. But the truth is that the investigation report has not come till date, and the government covered up the Patwari recruitment scam," he added.

The Patwari recruitment scam was caught on April 4, 2023 itself but despite that, why the Patwari recruitment examinations were conducted till April 25, 2023 and the Patwari recruitment scam was covered up by the government. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government was directly or indirectly involved with the Solver gang, the congress leader said.

He further alleged that Since 2004, scams were being carried out in the Professional Examination Board under the patronage of the BJP government. The future of one crore youth was sold via irregularities in various recruitment-entrance examinations.

The scam of fake nursing colleges running in Madhya Pradesh is also so widespread. 695 nursing colleges are being run in the state, in which examinations have been postponed for three years and the future of 1.50 lakh children has been put in darkness, he added.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

