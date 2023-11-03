Noida, November 3: Gautam Budh Nagar Court on Friday remanded the five accused to 14 days' judicial custody in the Noida rave party snake venom supply case. The accused persons namely Rahul, Jai Karan, Ravi Nath, Titu Nath, and Narayan were produced before the court. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Shivani Tyagi remanded the accused persons to judicial custody after a chamber hearing. Rave Party With Snake Venom: Noida Police Arrest Five for ‘Rave Party’ and Using Snake Venom; Bigg Boss Winner Elvish Yadav Named in FIR.

The accused persons were produced before the court after a medical examination at District Hospital Noida. Noida police arrested the accused persons yesterday from a banquet hall in Sector 34, Noida. Snake Venom: Can You Get High on Snake Bite Venom? Know About Snake Venom Drug Addiction, Symptoms, Side Effects and Treatment.

Police have recovered nine snakes including five cobras, one python, two double-headed snakes and one Rat Snake. Police have also recovered venom from the accused persons. During the interrogation, the accused persons also mentioned the role of YouTuber Elvish Yadav in the case.

