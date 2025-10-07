Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 7 (ANI): Congress MLA Madhan Mohan Rao responded on Monday to BRS Party MLA Harish Rao's comments by blaming the BRS government for the flooding in Kamareddy, Telangana.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress MLA stated that the previous BRS government neglected small projects, including irrigation initiatives in villages, which led to flooding.

"Because of the BRS government, today, we face all the flooding. Small irrigation projects in villages were often neglected, and they never received the necessary support. All of them are discharged, all of them were disconnected. Due to the disconnection, everything came into the Pocharam, and the flooding happened," Mohan told ANI.

Additionally, the Congress MLA accused the BRS of failing to provide the promised 10,000 rupees to each farmer for every acre of land. The party MLA also emphasised that, unlike the previous government, it has taken immediate action by providing temporary relief and restoring electricity and roads.

"Four years ago, in the same situation, in my Lingampet Mandal and Gandhari Mandal, in two mandals, all the crop damage happened, rice crop damage. At that time, the collector promised that they would give 10,000 rupees to each farmer for an acre. Till now, since the two years we formed the government, the previous government did not even give a single paisa. However, today we have taken immediate action, providing temporary relief and restoring electricity and roads. Everything has been done, and we are now working towards compensating the farmers for the damage," added Mohan.

Meanwhile, Senior BRS leader and former Minister T. Harish Rao lashed out at the Telangana government on Sunday for its alleged inaction in providing relief to flood-affected families in Kamareddy district. During his visit to the flood-hit areas of Nagireddypet in Yellareddy constituency, Rao accused the government of failing to deliver on promises made during Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's visit to the district last month.

"In Kamareddy district, crops in thousands of acres suffered losses due to the floods, hundreds of houses collapsed, and there was a loss of life and property. It has been one month since the Chief Minister personally came, did a review, and promised to help everyone. But not even a single rupee of assistance has been provided," Rao told reporters.

The former minister further alleged that none of the assurances given by the government had been fulfilled. "The CM said he would hold a meeting in Hyderabad within 15 days, review the situation, and that work would happen on a war footing. A month has passed, there has been no review, the District In-charge Minister Seethakka has not visited, the bridges remain unrepaired, no financial assistance has been given to farmers, and not even a rupee has reached the families whose houses collapsed," Rao said.

Hence, the BRS leader demanded the immediate release of compensation to farmers and families who had lost their homes, along with the urgent restoration of damaged infrastructure in the district. (ANI)

