Mumbai, October 7: There may be good news soon for millions of Indian farmers. The PM Narendra Modi government is expected to release the 21st instalment of INR 2,000 under the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana ahead of Diwali 2025. With this, the government aims to ease the financial stress on rural households and support farmers during the festive season.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, eligible farmers receive INR 6,000 annually, disbursed in three equal installments of INR 2,000 every four months. This scheme was launched on February 24, 2019, with an annual budget of INR 75,000 crore to directly support farmers' income. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 21st Instalment: Know Expected PM Kisan 21st Kist Date and How To Check Beneficiary Status.

PM Kisan 21st Installment Likely Before Diwali 2025

Ahead of Diwali, the 21st installment is expected to be credited to beneficiaries' bank accounts, but only for those with completed documentation, Zee News reported. IMC 2025 on October 8: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate 9th Edition of 4-Day India Mobile Congress Tech Event Tomorrow.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi: Step-by-Step Guide To Check Your Beneficiary Status

Visit the official website: pmkisan.gov.in

Click on “Beneficiary Status” under the “Farmers Corner” section

Enter your Aadhaar number or bank account number

Check your payment history and eligibility details

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi: Step-by-Step Guide on the E-KYC Process

Visit the official website at pmkisan.gov.in

Navigate to “Farmers Corner”

Click on “Update Mobile Number”

Enter your Aadhaar details

Verify using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number

It must be noted that about 27 lakh farmers from flood-affected states, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, have already received their PM-KISAN installment ahead of schedule, recognising their urgent financial needs.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Zee News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2025 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).