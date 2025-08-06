New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Congress MP Hibi Eden on Wednesday submitted a notice for an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the recent appointment of a judge to the Bombay High Court.

In his notice, Eden raised concerns that the new judge previously worked as a spokesperson for a major political party, which has sparked questions about the judge's impartiality and independence.

"That this House do adjourn its business to discuss a definite matter of urgent public importance, namely the appointment of a judge to the Bombay High Court, who previously served as a spokesperson for a major political party, raising concerns about the judge's impartiality and independence," the notice read.

Eden, in his submission to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, stated that the appointment could undermine the integrity of the judiciary and erode public trust in the legal system. He emphasised the need for an urgent discussion on this matter because it is important for maintaining the judiciary's fairness and independence.

Eden urged the Speaker to allow this motion so that Parliament can debate the issue thoroughly.

"Immediate discussion is necessary to address concerns and ensure that the judiciary maintains its integrity and independence. In conclusion, the appointment of a judge with a political background to the Bombay High Court raises serious concerns about the judiciary's independence and impartiality. It is essential to discuss this matter urgently in the Lok Sabha to ensure that the judiciary maintains its integrity and continues to inspire public trust," the notice further stated.

Earlier on Monday, Eden had also moved an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the arrest of two Kerala-based Catholic nuns and a tribal youth in Chhattisgarh on charges of human trafficking.

Giving the notice to the Secretary General of Lok Sabha, Eden wrote, "To discuss the arrest of two Catholic nuns and a tribal youth. The victims have now lodged a complaint against Bajrang Dal activists, necessitating a thorough investigation. Given the gravity and implications for communal harmony, I request the House to adjourn its business to discuss this matter." (ANI)

