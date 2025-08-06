Jabalpur, August 06: In a major breakthrough, geologists have confirmed the presence of vast gold reserves beneath the surface in Jabalpur district’s Sihora tehsil, Madhya Pradesh. The discovery, made after years of geological surveys and soil testing in the Mahangwa Kewalri region, marks a significant milestone in India’s mineral exploration history. According to preliminary reports, gold deposits are spread across nearly 100 hectares, and experts suggest the quantity may run into lakhs of tonnes.

The confirmation comes from an extensive survey led by the Regional Office of the Department of Geology and Mineral Resources. Soil samples taken from the site underwent chemical analysis, which revealed not only substantial traces of gold but also copper and other precious metals. “The evidence is conclusive,” a senior department official stated. “This could be one of the most critical mineral discoveries in Central India in recent times.” India To Challenge China's Dominance in Rare Earth Minerals? Surveys Discover Large Deposits of 'Rare Earth Minerals' in Rajasthan Village, Auction for Mining To Start Soon.

Jabalpur, already home to 42 operational mines extracting iron, manganese, limestone, and silica sand, is well-equipped with mining infrastructure. This makes the gold reserves highly viable for commercial extraction with lower initial investment. The discovery also strengthens earlier, unconfirmed signs of gold from neighbouring Katni district. Lithium Reserves Found in Rajasthan: Massive Lithium Deposits Traced in Degana Can Meet 80% of India’s Demand, Reduce Dependency on China.

The next phase involves deeper exploration to assess the reserves’ economic feasibility. If confirmed, the gold find could trigger major industrial investment, increase employment, and enhance both state revenue and national gold reserves.

Experts believe this find positions Jabalpur as a rising star in India’s mining sector and could lead to long-term economic transformation in the region. Madhya Pradesh is now firmly on the map for future gold mining prospects.

