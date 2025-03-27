Kannur (Kerala) [India], March 27 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at Kannur on Thursday, where she will inaugurate several projects.

She will visit the Sree Seetha Devi Lava Kusa Temple and Valliyoorkavu Temple and inaugurate several projects and attend a foundation stone laying ceremony at Elstone Estate in Wayanad.

"Today, Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi ji will visit the Sree Seetha Devi Lava Kusa Temple and Valliyoorkavu Temple. She'll also inaugurate several projects and attend a Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony at Elstone Estate," Congress posted on X.

Earlier, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that the issues which the Opposition wants to discuss inside the Parliament are not being discussed and alleged that the government at the Centre doesn't want the House to function.

"The issues which we want to discuss in the House are not discussed. For the first time, I am seeing that the government's agenda is to create disturbance. The government itself does not want the House to function," the Wayanad MP told ANI after attending the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on the 'One Nation, One Election'.

On Tuesday, Opposition MPs from Kerala, including Priyanka Gandhi, staged a protest over the MNREGA issue outside the premises of Parliament.

Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "As per the provisions of the MGNRE Act, if the wages of the works have been delayed for more than 15 days, then there should be a provision of interest to be given to them. Unfortunately, MNREGA workers do not receive their salaries in all areas of Kerala. There is no concrete answer from the central minister on this. The central government is trying to finish this scheme."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is MP from Wayanad, where she secured the seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI). (ANI)

