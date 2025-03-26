A video of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi greeting his sister, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, inside the Lok Sabha, has gone viral, sparking controversy. In the clip, Gandhi is seen touching Priyanka's face, a gesture the BJP has criticised as "unparliamentary." BJP leader Amit Malviya shared the video on X, stating, "It is disgraceful that the Lok Sabha Speaker has to remind Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, about basic parliamentary decorum. The fact that Congress has imposed this puerile man upon us is truly unfortunate." Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also addressed the incident, urging Gandhi to uphold the dignity of the House. He emphasized that members should adhere to parliamentary conduct, citing past instances where MPs failed to do so. The Speaker further stated that family relations should not interfere with parliamentary proceedings. Following the remarks, he adjourned the House. Rahul Gandhi Accuses Om Birla of Running Lok Sabha in ‘Undemocratic Manner’, Says ‘Whenever I Stand To Speak, I Am Not Allowed’ (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Touches Priyanka’s Face in Lok Sabha, BJP Slams ‘Unparliamentary’ Behaviour

It is disgraceful that the Lok Sabha Speaker has to remind Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, about basic parliamentary decorum. The fact that Congress has imposed this puerile man upon us is truly unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/B8BKoFgYWt — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)