Wayanad (Kerala) [India], September 16 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi visited Priyadarshini Tea factory at Mananthavady in Kerala's Wayanad district on Monday and interacted with workers.

Earlier in the day, she also inaugurated a drinking water project at Mylukunnu and Panamaram villages in Wayanad district.

The initiative is part of the MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) under which each MP is allocated Rs. 5 crore annually to recommend development works in their constituency.

Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Wayanad on Friday for a 10-day visit to her constituency. Earlier, she visited the Bishop House in Thamarassery and met Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil on Sunday.

Following the visit, Bishop of Thamarassery, Remigiose Inchananiyil, said representation of their community in the Parliament and man-animal conflict in the region were the main issues discussed.

Speaking to reporters, Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil said, "It was a totally personal visit. She requested this personal visit. Personal things were discussed; no political issues or requirements of the community were discussed. But I presented my issues in front of her. Main issue I addressed was to represent the community in the Parliament and the issue related to the conflict between man and wild animals."

He further said, "We are attacked by elephants or tigers. We are living 10 km away from the forest. Tiger recently killed a man. I asked her to represent the poor people in the Parliament. I asked for a possibility of bypass from Adivaram to Wayanad. When there are landslides, the road gets blocked. The attack on minorities is another concern but we are hopeful. A new law is going to be passed to reduce the man-animal conflict, but we don't know the details."

He further said that the right to self-defence should be given in the bill for farmers. "Farmers are not going to the forest to kill the animal, but when these animal enters the fields, it is our right to defend. It was there before the 1972 act. We are asking the government to give us the freedom to protect ourselves and our fields," he further said.

On Friday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology in Kalpetta, Wayanad. Speaking to reporters, Priyanka Gandhi said, "I am here for 10 days and just want to understand the issues here more deeply. I am also understanding how I can support and help to resolve the issues. This is the mission for these 10 days."

She also visited the Poozhithode-Padinjarathara road and demanded the completion of the project. The Congress MP also interacted with locals regarding the issue of the project being stalled.

She told reporters, "I wanted to see for myself what the issues and the objections are. I have understood the issue, and a survey was also done."

When asked about the environmental clearance, she said, "This is for them to decide. There is an urgent need, and people are genuinely suffering. At the same time, we have an ecological and environmental issue as well...A balance has to be found." (ANI)

