New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday gave an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha over the issue of the Maha Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj, which occurred on January 29.

Gogoi, in his letter, stated that due to inadequate safety measures, overcrowding, and lapses in crowd management, the Maha Kumbh, which he called a sacred event, turned into a tragedy that shook the entire nation.

"I rise to discuss the tragic incident that occurred during the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, where a horrific stampede resulted in the loss of numerous lives and left many others injured," Gogoi wrote in his letter.

"The Maha Kumbh, one of the largest religious congregations in the world, was expected to be a gathering of spiritual importance and unity. However, due to inadequate safety measures, overcrowding, and lapses in crowd management, this sacred event turned into a tragedy that shook the entire nation," the letter further reads.

The Congress MP pointed out that the compensation announced so far is not enough to address the gravity of the loss.

"The compensation announced so far is not enough to address the gravity of the loss. A thorough and transparent investigation must be conducted, led by the central government, not the state government, as the state's handling of the event has proven inadequate," he added.

He said that this investigation should be monitored by the Supreme Court to ensure fairness and accountability.

He claimed that the root causes of the stampede, primarily mismanagement and the VIP culture that prioritized certain individuals over public safety, must be fully addressed.

"Additionally, comprehensive safety reforms must be implemented for future religious events, including better crowd management, improved infrastructure, and an efficient emergency response system to prevent such tragedies from recurring," Gogoi's letter reads.

"The Maha Kumbh symbolizes faith, unity, and spiritual significance for millions of people. However, the value of this faith must not be overshadowed by the lack of necessary safety measures. We must ensure that the sacredness of such events is upheld, not just through spiritual devotion, but also through the protection and well-being of all those who participate," he added.

He further demanded that the government take immediate and responsible action to ensure that such tragedies are never repeated and that religious gatherings remain a safe space for all devotees.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday gave a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha regarding the Maha Kumbh stampede.

Notably, at least 30 people died and over 60 were injured in the stampede that occurred in the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh in the early morning of January 29, on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. (ANI)

