Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 16 (ANI): Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao lashed out at the Congress party, demanding that they should apologise to the people of the country and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their "digging his grave" comments.

Rao also stated that the Congress party's allegations of vote rigging are baseless and manufactured, aimed at diverting people's attention.

Also Read | Amritsar: Husband Installs GPS Tracker on Wife's Scooter, Catches Her With Another Man in Hotel Room (Watch Video).

The statement came after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Tuesday, distanced the INDIA alliance from the Congress party's campaign on alleged 'vote chori', stating that the bloc has nothing to do with the issue raised by the grand old party. The BJP leader also pointed out that even the Congress's own allies, including the J&K NCP, differ on the issue of vote rigging.

Rao further criticised the Congress for staging walkouts during important issues in Parliament and disrupting the House.

Also Read | Kalyan: Bike Taxi Rider Molests Woman, Robs Her of Rs 1,000; Rapido Denies Affiliation With Accused.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "The Congress should apologise to the people of the country and PM Modi for their derogatory remarks about 'digging his grave'. They should understand that even their own allies, including the J&K NCP, differ on the issue of vote rigging. Vote rigging is an issue that has been manufactured because they have no other issues to raise and they want to divert people's attention... They stage walkouts during important issues in Parliament and disrupt the House. This issue does not exist. The electoral roll revision should be respected by every citizen in their respective states. The draft roll publication is already underway in 3 states. Only then can we remove bogus voters... Removing duplicate votes is part of the electoral roll revision process, and the Congress is calling it vote rigging. I am grateful to the leaders of their alliance who disagree with such allegations," he further stated.

Earlier speaking to reporters in Srinagar, CM Abdullah said, "The INDIA alliance has nothing to do with it... Every political party has the freedom to set its political agenda. Congress has made SIR, vote chori as its main political issue... We will choose our issues..."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shashank Mani said that CM Omar Abdullah understands that the SIR exercise is not meant to target anyone but aims to update the voter list.

Speaking on the issue, Mani stated, "I think Omar ji is understanding that the aim of SIR is not to harm anyone but to bring out the real voter list. He realises that this is an issue of electoral reforms only. In this way, people will keep separating themselves from the INDIA alliance."

He added that the revision process is a step towards ensuring transparency in electoral rolls and strengthening democratic processes in the Union Territory.

On Sunday, Congress held a 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, heightening the party's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities. The party intensified its campaign over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

Congress leader and LoP, Rahul Gandhi, during his speech at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, vowed to change the 'CEC and Other Election Commissioners Bill, 2023' and to take action against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioner Sukhbir Sandhu, and Vivek Joshi once the Congress returns to power.

The Congress leader had said, "Remember these names: Sukhbir Sandhu, Gnyanesh Kumar, Vivek Joshi. The Election Commission is working with the BJP. Narendra Modi ji has changed the law for them and said that the Election Commissioner can do anything but no action can be taken against them. Don't forget that you are the EC of India, not Modi's EC. We will change this law and take action against you. Because we are fighting for the truth."

A sharp political controversy was triggered by slogans raised at a Congress rally held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against alleged "vote chori" (vote theft). During the rally, Congress leader Manju Lata Meena reportedly said, "Modi teri kabar khudegi, aaj nahin toh kal khudegi" (Modi, your grave will be dug soon, if not today, then tomorrow), sparking widespread condemnation from the ruling BJP. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)