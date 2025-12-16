Mumbai, December 16: Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested a 19-year-old man following the alleged molestation and theft of INR 1,000 from a 26-year-old woman passenger who had booked a bike-taxi ride, reportedly via Rapido, to her gym in Kalyan on Saturday evening, December 13. The accused, identified as Siddhesh Pardeshi, was apprehended on Sunday, according to the Mahatma Phule police station as reported by news agency PTI.

The incident has reignited concerns regarding passenger safety on app-based bike-taxis, prompting the state transport department to seek explanations from operators regarding their compliance with regulations. Kalyan: Man Violently Attacks Receptionist of Private Hospital, Smashes Her on Ground After She Asks Him To Wait As Doctor Attends Medical Representative; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The victim reportedly booked the ride from the Chickenghar area to her gym near Kalyan railway station at approximately 7 pm. Senior Inspector Baliramsingh Pardeshi of Mahatma Phule police station stated that instead of proceeding to the destination, the accused allegedly diverted the scooter to a "deserted, dark stretch" near the police colony in the Syndicate area.

When the woman objected, the rider allegedly stopped the scooter, grabbed her hand, and behaved indecently. He also reportedly snatched her purse, taking Rs 1,000 from it. The woman's alarm attracted local residents, who restrained the accused before handing him over to the police. A knife was also recovered from the suspect.

Siddhesh Pardeshi, a Class VII dropout, has been remanded to police custody until December 18. A probe is currently underway to determine if he has been involved in similar offenses previously. Thane Shocker: Refused INR 50 To Celebrate Diwali, Miscreants Stab and Assault Shopkeeper in Kalyan; 1 Arrested.

Transport Department Seeks Explanation from Operators

In the wake of the incident and other alleged irregularities, the state transport department has issued a separate release. The department has sought explanations from major app-based bike-taxi operators, including Rapido, Ola, and Uber, regarding the "illegal transport of passengers by flouting the law." The operators have been asked to show cause why their temporary licenses should not be cancelled.

Furthermore, state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has called a meeting on Wednesday to address the incident and review alleged irregularities within the sector.

Rapido Denies Affiliation With Accused

Bike-taxi aggregator Rapido issued an official statement on Monday, confirming their awareness of the incident but denying any affiliation with the arrested individual.

"It is essential to clarify that the accused individual is not, and has never been, a Rapido Captain. His name was incorrectly linked to our brand in early reports," the statement read. Rapido elaborated that the accused had applied to join the platform but was denied onboarding after failing their "rigorous eligibility and verification standards," citing this as a testament to their robust safeguards.

The company further stated that authorities confirmed the complainant had booked a ride on "another platform" on December 13, 2025. Rapido stressed its commitment to passenger safety through measures like comprehensive background verification, strict KYC checks for captains, and post-10 p.m. safety check-ins for women riders. They urged all mobility platforms to strengthen their due diligence processes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2025 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).