Mumbai, December 16: A 15-year marriage in Amritsar has reportedly fractured after a husband, Ravi Gulati, tracked his wife to a hotel using a GPS device installed on her scooter, claiming to have caught her with another man. This is the second such incident alleged by the husband. The couple, married on April 25, 2010, have young children. The husband stated that he had recently installed a GPS tracker due to growing suspicion over the past year.

Ravi Gulati reported that his wife, Himani, left their home in the afternoon on the day of the incident. After repeated phone calls went unanswered, he used the GPS tracker on her Activa scooter to locate her at a hotel. ‘Caught Cheating, Then Married Off’: UP Man Wipes Wife’s Sindoor, Marries Her to Alleged Lover in Front of Villagers in Gonda; Video Goes Viral.

Speaking to Khabar Har Pal India, Gulati explained,"I checked the GPS, closed my shop and followed the scooter’s location. I came to this hotel and caught my wife there." Following the confrontation, the wife allegedly stated that she no longer wished to stay with him and wanted to return to her parents’ home.

Reacting to the case, journalist and filmmaker, Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, wrote on X: "Now she will file false dowry, DV, 125 case on not just husband but his entire family, police will register it happily & court will give her maintenance also because she is abla naari & isolated incidence of adultery doesn’t take away her alimony right."

GPS Tracker Helps Amritsar Man Catch ‘Cheating’ Wife

Now she will file false dowry, DV, 125 case on not just husband but his entire family, police will register it happily & court will give her maintenance also because she is abla naari & isolated incidence of adultery doesn't take away her alimony right pic.twitter.com/OHI2AC9orh — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) December 15, 2025

Past Allegations and Forgiveness

According to both Ravi Gulati and his father, Parvez Gulati, this is not the first instance of alleged infidelity. Gulati stated that in 2018, his wife was reportedly found with another individual in a hotel.

At that time, Gulati called her parents, who intervened. Both the wife and her parents apologised. Gulati said he chose to forgive her, citing their young children and his hope for reconciliation. Uppal Farm Girl MMS Leaked Viral Video: Young Woman Alleges Fiancé Blackmailed Her With Intimate Clip Leak, Police Respond to MMS Scandal (Watch).

Parvez Gulati, the husband's father, corroborated the past incident, stating it occurred around five to seven years ago. He added that the family had settled the matter peacefully, with the apology meeting reportedly taking place at an MLA's house.

Wife's Lover Introduced as Brother?

Parvez Gulati also revealed that the man allegedly found with his daughter-in-law was previously introduced to the family as her "brother" and was a regular visitor to their home. The Gulati family has attempted to contact the wife's parents multiple times since the recent incident to discuss and resolve the matter, but they have reportedly not received any response so far. The story underscores the increasing complexity and public exposure of marital disputes involving alleged cheating.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Khabar Har Pal India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2025 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).