Ambala (Haryana) [India], January 23 (ANI): Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij slammed the Congress on Tuesday for not attending Lord Ram Lalla's 'Pran Prathistha,' claiming they had showed their true colours.

The Haryana Home Minister said this while addressing the media after paying floral tribute to freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary in Ambala on Tuesday.

"Now, even if they (the opposition) worship Lord Rama morning and evening, by rejecting the welcome ceremony, they have shown their true colours. The people of India have seen them for what they are."

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

Further, Vij stated, "500 years ago, Babur insulted us by destroying the Ram Janmabhoomi, and yesterday we avenged that."

The West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, also paid floral tribute to freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in commemorating the birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, observed as Parakram Diwas (Day of Valour).

PM Modi paid floral tribute to the freedom fighter at the Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament Building) in New Delhi.

"Greetings to the people of India on Parakram Diwas. Today on his Jayanti, we honour the life and courage of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His unwavering dedication to our nation's freedom continues to inspire," wrote PM Modi on X.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also paid her respects, highlighting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's unwavering commitment to India's independence.

"I pay my tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, observed as Parakram Diwas! Netaji demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the cause of India's freedom. His unparalleled courage and charisma inspired Indians to fight fearlessly against colonial rule. His powerful personality had a profound impact on our freedom struggle. The nation will always remember Netaji with utmost gratitude." President Droupadi Murmu posted on X.

The central government had declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas in 2021 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. (ANI)

