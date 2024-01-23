Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy-Led Government a Puppet in Hands of BJP, Says Congress Leader YS Sharmila

Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief Y. S. Sharmila on Tuesday alleged that the Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government has become a puppet in the hands of the BJP.

Politics IANS| Jan 23, 2024 04:54 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy-Led Government a Puppet in Hands of BJP, Says Congress Leader YS Sharmila
Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief Y. S. Sharmila (File Image)

Visakhapatnam, January 23: Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief Y. S. Sharmila on Tuesday alleged that the Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government has become a puppet in the hands of the BJP. A day after assuming office as Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, she launched a fresh attack on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government headed by her brother, saying its functioning is not in alignment with the ideals of their father Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR).

She said that YSR, throughout his life, was strongly opposed to the BJP. She said it was unfortunate that the political parties in Andhra Pradesh have become tools in the hands of BJP. “The government is in the hands of a party which does not have a single MLA,” she said. Sharmila was addressing a meeting at Ichapuram in Srikakulam district after visiting the place where YSR had completed his padyatra ‘Praja Prasthanam’ in 2003. She recalled that schemes like Arogyasri and free electricity were born out of this padyatra as he closely observed peoples’ hardships. Andhra Pradesh: Congress Chief YS Sharmila Travels in APSRTC Bus, Interacts With Passengers in Srikakulam (Watch Videos)

Sharmila said that she had come amidst them to continue YSR’s struggle and will stand by them. She claimed that she was beginning her journey for the betterment of people of Andhra Pradesh from the same place where YSR had concluded his historic ‘padyatra’. She said YSR and Congress were the support for each other. “Some people are saying that Congress insulted YSR. There is no truth in this. The party high command still respects him. Sonia Gandhi personally told me this,” she said.

Sharmila slammed Jagan government over failure to get special category status for the state. She asked what happened to his promise that if YSRCP gets 25 MP seats, he will bring the special status. Claiming that Congress is the only party which thinks about the state and the people, she said Rahul Gandhi has already given the word that if Congress is voted to power the first decision will be to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

    Tags:
    Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Congress BJP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Congress Jagan Mohan Reddy YS Sharmila YS Sharmila Reddy YSR Congress Party YSRCP
    Tags:
    Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Congress BJP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Congress Jagan Mohan Reddy YS Sharmila YS Sharmila Reddy YSR Congress Party YSRCP
