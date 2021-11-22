New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Congress will raise the issue of inflation in the upcoming session of Parliament, said party general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Monday.

Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will hold a meeting on November 25 to finalise the strategy for the upcoming parliamentary session.

"We will raise the issue of inflation in the upcoming session of Parliament. Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will meet in New Delhi on November 25 to finalize the strategy for the upcoming Parliament session," Venugopal told ANI.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to commence from November 29.

Meanwhile, the Centre has called an all-party meet on November 28 ahead of Parliament's winter session, informed the sources.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also attend the meet," sources said. (ANI)

