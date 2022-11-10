Shimla, Nov 10 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party will restore the old faith of Himachal Pradesh's senior citizens by bringing back the old pension scheme in the state.

"Old pension is security, it's a promise, not a deal like the new pension. Congress will restore the old faith of the senior citizens of Himachal Pradesh," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"OPS restored in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand. Now it's Himachal's turn," the former Congress chief said.

Gandhi on Wednesday assured the women of the state that they will get Rs 1,500 every month under the 'Har Ghar Lakshmi' scheme, if the Congress comes to power.

"Women of Himachal Pradesh will get Rs 1,500 every month in their account - this is Congress' 'Har Ghar Laxmi' guarantee! This is not a false promise like the BJP, it is the true promise of the Congress - we fulfil what we say," he had said in a tweet.

Gandhi who is participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra has not campaigned in Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

The BJP has attacked Gandhi alleging that he has kept himself out of fear of losing in the hill state.

Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12 and the Congress, which has made the OPS a major poll issue, is seeking to wrest power from the BJP.

