New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Congress workers on Sunday paid tribute to the former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on her death anniversary.

Remembering her mother, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said Sheila Dikshit gave the best development model in the country during her tenure as Chief Minister of Delhi.

Also Read | Mass Suicide in Ahmedabad: 5 Members of Family, Including 3 Children, Die by Suicide After Consuming Poisonous Substance in Gujarat (Watch Video).

"It has been six years since she passed away. She was my mother as well as our leader who made Delhi. Whenever we remember her as more than a leader, we remember her as the one who built this city. Not only in Delhi but the whole nation believes that if someone has given the best development model, then it was Sheila Dikshit... Even after so many years since her death, everyone remembers her work, and this is the biggest tribute to her," Sandeep Dikshit told reporters.

Earlier today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on her death anniversary on Sunday, remembering her for her contributions to transforming the national capital.

Also Read | Odisha: Minor Girl Set Ablaze Airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for Advanced Medical Care (Watch Video).

Kharge highlighted her visionary leadership, progressive policies, and commitment to the city's growth and inclusivity.In a post on social media platform X, Kharge wrote, "On her punyatithi, we pay our heartfelt tributes to the Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who profoundly transformed the city."

Congress veteran Sheila Dikshit, credited with transforming Delhi into a modern, contemporary city during her three terms as its chief minister, died on July 20, 2019, at the age of 81.

She was admitted to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute on July 19, 2019, for cardiac arrhythmia and was put on a ventilator within a few moments of her admission.

Born on March 31, 1938, Dikshit was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi. She held the position for three terms from 1998 to 2013. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)