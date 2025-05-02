New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee met on Friday at the AICC headquarters in the national capital to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and the Centre's decision to conduct a caste census.

On Thursday, the central government approved caste enumeration for the forthcoming population census.

During the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the central government for not having a "clear strategy" after the Pahalgam attack.

In his opening statement shared on X, Kharge said, "After the Pahalgam terrorist attack, an urgent meeting of the CWC was held on 24 April. In that, we passed a resolution and said that we will give all possible support to the government in the fight against terrorism and in teaching a lesson to the terrorists. But even after several days of this incident, no clear strategy has come from the government."

Kharge stated that the entire opposition will work together to address any challenges that threaten the country's unity, integrity, and prosperity.

"Whatever challenge comes in the way of the unity, integrity and prosperity of the country, we will deal with it strictly together. The entire opposition is with the government on this issue. We have given this message to the whole world," he said.

On April 22, terrorists attacked the popular tourist destination of Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 tourists and injuring several others.

Kharge also congratulated Rahul Gandhi for the central government's decision to include caste count in the upcoming census and credited him for consistently raising the issue.

"Modi government has decided to conduct Caste Census along with the Census. For this, first of all I congratulate Rahulji, who constantly raised this issue and forced the government to decide on caste census. You turned it into a powerful campaign in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. And social justice became the most important issue of the 18th Lok Sabha elections," Kharge said.

However, he questioned the timing of the announcement, saying, "The government accepted our years-old demand for caste census, but the time chosen surprised us as well as shocked us. Many doubts have arisen in our hearts about the language and sentiment with which many things were said."

Kharge accused the Modi government of delaying the caste census due to the RSS's "anti-reservation ideology," adding that, public's growing support for Congress and allies on this issue left Prime Minister Narendra Modi with no choice but to act.

"The Modi government kept postponing the work of caste census due to the anti-reservation thinking of the RSS. But now when the public started joining the Congress Party and allied parties on this issue, it was not possible for Modi ji to postpone it any longer," he said.

During the meeting, a moment of silence was observed in remembrance of senior leader Girija Vyas, who has passed away.

According to reports, Vyas recently suffered severe burns in a fire while performing the aarti at her home in Udaipur.

The meeting was attended by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, along with other senior leaders. (ANI)

