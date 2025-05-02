New Delhi, May 2: The first floor of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple is likely to be opened to the public, a day after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, starting on June 3. The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Darbar will begin on June 3 and will be completed on June 5. While the earlier grand consecration ceremony saw Ram Lalla taking his place in the sanctum sanctorum, the first floor will have Lord Ram in ‘King’ form.

An elaborate Ram Darbar is being set up on the first floor, as part of which 18 idols will be installed along with Lord Ram, likely on May 23. Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Construction Committee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra reached Ayodhya on Friday, and inspected the undergoing construction work at the site. After the inspection, he told the mediapersons: “The main temple will be handed over in August or September and the Parakota in November.” Ram Mandir Anniversary: Ram Temple Illuminated To Mark First Anniversary of Pran Pratishtha on ‘Pratishtha Dwadashi’ (Watch Video).

Sharing further information, he said that the installation of idols has started in the Parakota and Sapta Mandirs. “The idols of Ram Darbar will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum on 23 May. Apart from this, the idol of Laxman ji will also reach and be installed in Sheshavtar temple by 30 May,” he said. Further sharing information, he said that the temple trust has laid out some restrictions for easy and comfortable darshan for pilgrims. “A total of 750 devotees will be allowed passes per day to visit Ram Darbar on the first floor of Ram Mandir. 50 passes will be issued on 'first come, first serve' basis,” he said. Ram Lalla Murti Images and HD Wallpapers For Ayodhya Ram Mandir Anniversary 2025: Share Photos and Pictures of the Temple On Pratishtha Dwadashi Festival.

Nripendra Mishra also said that except the boundary and auditorium of the Ram temple, all the construction work of the temple complex will be completed by December 2025. After the completion of the construction of Yatri Suvidha Kendra and STP being constructed by the Bhawan Nirman Samiti, they will be handed over to the Ram Mandir Trust. The main temple will be handed over in the last week of August, while the Parakota will be handed over to the Ram Mandir Trust at the end of November, he said.

