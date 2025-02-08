New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Congress candidate from Kalkaji assembly seat Alka Lamba on Saturday launched a sharp attack on AAP and the BJP, asserting that both parties are headed for defeat in the constituency and affirmed confidence to win the seat. Lamba who is up against BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and AAP's Atishi alleged that Bidhuri had tried to influence voters using money and power.

"I don't think the people of Kalkaji have liked BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri. There was anger amongst the people due to his language. With money and power, he also tried to influence counts at many of my polling booths," Lamba said.

She further claimed that Atishi, AAP's candidate from Kalkaji, faced strong public resentment due to her lack of work.

"I have seen immense anti-incumbency against Atishi. Even after being in power, she did not work for the people. Instead, she sought votes in the name of Arvind Kejriwal in her constituency," she said.

Targeting Kejriwal, Alka Lamba accused him of misleading voters. "AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has a habit of telling lies. Iss baar vo bhaag nai, bhagaye jarahe. He is losing from New Delhi constituency," she asserted.

Lamba also expressed gratitude for the support of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the campaign's final phase.

"I am happy that in the last phase of election campaigning, Rahul Gandhi provided us strength in Kalkaji, which boosted our morale," she stated.

Predicting a major setback for AAP, she said, "Arvind Kejriwal is losing the New Delhi constituency, and Manish Sisodia and Atishi's wickets are also going to fall."

With the Delhi elections witnessing fierce competition, Congress is hoping to regain lost ground, while AAP seeks a fourth consecutive term, facing challenges from both Congress and the BJP.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Atishi and the AAP candidate from Kalkaji, Atishi arrived at Meerabai DSEU counting centre, Maharani Bagh as the counting of votes for Delhi Election 2025 begins at 8 am.

AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking a fourth consecutive term in Delhi, banking on its track record in education, healthcare, and public welfare.

The counting of votes for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections has begun.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

Key constituencies include New Delhi, where former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress' Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is facing BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress candidate Alka Lamba. The campaign saw sharp exchanges between leaders of the three parties.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

AAP has dominated the last two assembly elections in Delhi, but the BJP is looking to break the trend and reclaim power in the National Capital after a gap of nearly three decades. (ANI)

